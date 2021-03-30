S&T Bank Has $362,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S&T Bank grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.