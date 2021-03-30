Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen currently has an average rating of Hold.

SLFPF stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

