Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $288.83. 472,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

