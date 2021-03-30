Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 3,370 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.