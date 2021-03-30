Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,088. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

