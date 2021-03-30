Starboard Value LP Invests $295.80 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,037,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,803,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 7.5% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ON. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. 107,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

