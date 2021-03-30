Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,000. JBG SMITH Properties makes up about 1.2% of Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. owned about 0.24% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.94, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.