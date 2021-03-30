Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MITO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,590. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

