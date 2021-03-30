Stephens Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $180.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.44.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

