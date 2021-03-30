Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stericycle by 25.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 30.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth approximately $446,000.

SRCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. 3,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

