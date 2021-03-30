Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -265.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

