Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

