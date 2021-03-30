Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

