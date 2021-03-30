Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 243.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100,778 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

