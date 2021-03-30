Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $77.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

