Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $188.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.03 and a twelve month high of $191.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.