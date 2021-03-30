Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Price Target to $16.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMED. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.78 million and a PE ratio of 189.31. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

