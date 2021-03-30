Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Autohome Call Options (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 1,463 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,456% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

ATHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Autohome stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. 18,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,772. Autohome has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autohome by 52.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

