Stockbridge Partners LLC Makes New $15.50 Million Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500,000. The New York Times comprises approximately 0.4% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.51. 3,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.