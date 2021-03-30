Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCNG traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 71,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,401. Strattner Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

