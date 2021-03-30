SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $660,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,044. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

