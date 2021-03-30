SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Greenbrier Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $378,399.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 1,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

