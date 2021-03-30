SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $912,000 Investment in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,991 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Groupon makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

