SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $705,000 Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 53,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 15,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

