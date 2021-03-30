Sunriver Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,348 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up about 5.5% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $33,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,692. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,422. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.