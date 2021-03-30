Suretly 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,644.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $47,242.57 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,873.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.44 or 0.00632209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

