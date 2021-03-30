SV Health Investors LLC Cuts Position in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

SV Health Investors LLC cut its stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Misonix accounts for approximately 10.2% of SV Health Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SV Health Investors LLC owned 9.74% of Misonix worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Misonix in the third quarter worth $392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Misonix by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Misonix by 37.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 272,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 84.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Misonix stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Misonix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

