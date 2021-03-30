SVB Leerink Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

EQ has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

