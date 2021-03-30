Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Swiss Re stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 28,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,462. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

