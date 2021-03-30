Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $172.79

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.79 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.93). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 800,732 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of £299.87 million and a PE ratio of -29.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 154.98.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

