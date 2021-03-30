Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) dropped 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

