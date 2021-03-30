Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

