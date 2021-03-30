Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 142,794 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,386,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 13.9% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,724,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,087,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,340,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $245.89. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.26. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $262.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

