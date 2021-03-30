Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

