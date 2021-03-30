Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,673,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

