Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

IVOO stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.55. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $181.39.

