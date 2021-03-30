Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

