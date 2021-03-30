Tap (XTP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $533,860.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Tap has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $533,860.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,927.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

