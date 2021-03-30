TD Securities Increases Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.88.

OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Savaria has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.09.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

