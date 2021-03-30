Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after buying an additional 86,042 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of NYSE THQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 112,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,674. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

