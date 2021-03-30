Telos Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

TLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $36.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

