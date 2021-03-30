Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

