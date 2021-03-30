Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.75

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.75 and traded as high as $79.80. Tencent shares last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 3,530,862 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $754.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

