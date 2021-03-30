TenX Market Capitalization Tops $34.18 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One TenX token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $34.18 million and $12.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00047105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,526.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00636368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

