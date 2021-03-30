Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 96.1% in March

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEZNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

