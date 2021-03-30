Ternium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,694 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ternium by 47.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NYSE TX opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Ternium has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

