Terracoin Trading Up 25.2% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $397,962.36 and approximately $73.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,022.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00899229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00352918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00051636 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001922 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

