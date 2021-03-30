Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

