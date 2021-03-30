Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Longbow Research

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Longbow Research currently has $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $186.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.53 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.