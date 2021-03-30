Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THLLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th.

THLLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 16,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Thales Company Profile

